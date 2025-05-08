Another Barcelona win over Real Madrid! Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Robert Lewandowski all IN as just six Los Blancos stars make La Liga Team of the Season nominee list

Getty Images SportNeil BanerjeeAnother Barcelona win over Real Madrid! Lamine Yamal, Raphinha & Robert Lewandowski all IN as just six Los Blancos stars make La Liga Team of the Season nominee listBarcelonaReal MadridLaLigaEA FCL. YamalR. LewandowskiRaphinhaBarcelona have received the most nominations for the La Liga Team of the Season, edging out Real Madrid in several key positions.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLa Liga releases nominees for 2024-25 Team of the SeasonNominations dominated by Barca starsYamal headlines list after standout seasonFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Want to go deeper? Ask BetaAskNever miss a moment with Real MadridSign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday.By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions.Subscribe