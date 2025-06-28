Another attacking target for Arsenal? Gunners sounding out incredible move for Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as transfer shortlist continues to grow
Arsenal are mulling over an approach for Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, as they look to strengthen the left side of their attack ahead of next season.
- Arsenal reportedly reached out to player last month
- Gunners reluctant to pursue other pricier options
- Villa could be forced into deal thanks to PSR