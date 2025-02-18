'These things mark you' - Angel Di Maria 'still taking meds' over losing three successive finals with Argentina despite eventual World Cup & Copa America success alongside Lionel Messi
Angel Di Maria revealed he is "still taking meds" over losing three finals with Argentina despite eventual World Cup and Copa America triumph.
- Di Maria lost two Copa finals and the 2014 WC
- The defeats took a heavy toll on the winger
- Remains under medication as he continues to recover