'He only talked about mistakes' - Angel Di Maria blasts ex-Man Utd coach for making time at Old Trafford 's**t'

Di Maria explained that the spotlight was on him due to the fanfare following his signing and he gave a brutally honest assessment of his solitary season at United. He explained: "I had sold more jerseys than anyone else upon my arrival to the Premier League, so I was finding myself under a lot of pressure. Really, that year was s***."

As well as the player having a difficult relationship with Van Gaal, his wife Jorgelina Cardoso was deeply unhappy in Manchester. Indeed, she never wanted to move there in the first place after disliking it during a visit to see Sergio Aguero after he had signed for Manchester City. She revealed: "I didn’t want to go to Manchester because at that moment in time, I was friends with Gianinna Maradona, who was married to [Sergio] Aguero, and we flew from Madrid to his house in Manchester to pay him a visit for two or three days when Angel had a few days off at Real Madrid.

"It was horrible! All of it was horrible, we went to the house and we were like... ‘See you later guys, we’re out of here’. When we left, I said to him, ‘Go to any country – except England’. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was horrible, a sh**hole. You’re walking down the street and you don’t know if they’re going to kill you or what. All the girls are all dolled up, perfectly made-up and there’s me with my hair in a bun and with no make-up on."

The Argentine did not let his nightmare season in Manchester drag him down, however. He scored 92 goals and contributed 120 assists for PSG in a trophy-laded seven year spell while also going on to win three consecutive trophies with Argentina, the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 as well as finally lifting the World Cup, scoring in the final against France. The 38-year-old is now seeing out his career back in his home country with his boyhood club Rosario Central.