This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham reign is almost over! Australian coach 'likely' to leave Spurs regardless of Europa League fate A. Postecoglou Tottenham Transfers Premier League Europa League Ange Postecoglou is expected to leave Tottenham regardless of whether his team wins the Europa League this season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Postecoglou set to leave Spurs at end of season

Europa League win will not be enough to save coach

Tottenham down in 16th place in Premier League table Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League LIV TOT Match preview