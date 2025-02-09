'I can't praise them enough' - Ange Postecoglou proud of injury-plagued Tottenham's 'unbelievable job' despite FA Cup loss to Aston Villa as manager identifies target for miserable season
Ange Postecoglou heaped praise on his injury-plagued Tottenham squad despite their FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Postecoglou praised his players
- Pointed out fatigue affecting the team's performances
- Outlined target for Spurs for the remainder of the season