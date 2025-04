This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ange Postecoglou claims he was 'asked to lose a game' at Tottenham as under-fire Spurs boss bemoans 'hysteria' of Champions League qualification A. Postecoglou Tottenham Premier League Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has simultaneously defended his record while bemoaning calls for his side to "lose a game" last season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Postecoglou referring to 2-0 loss to Man City

Defeat cost rivals Arsenal PL title

Defeat cost rivals Arsenal PL title

Head coach defensive over finishing fifth last term