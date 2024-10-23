Andres Iniesta pinpoints key reasons for Lionel Messi's scintillating form at Inter Miami after seeing ex-Barcelona team-mate find 'happiness' again with MLS club
Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta has highlighted the main reasons behind Lionel Messi's mesmerising form for Inter Miami in MLS.
- Iniesta sees Messi 'happy' again in U.S.
- Scored a hat-trick against New England
- Inter Miami next face Atalanta in MLS playoffs