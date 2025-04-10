This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Richie Mills

'You couldn't script it' - Andre Onana drops a howler to prove Nemanja Matic was 'right' that Man Utd goalkeeper is 'worst in history' as Red Devils fall behind in Europa League clash at Lyon

Football fans have backed up Nemanja Matic for saying Andre Onana is one of Manchester United's worst goalkeepers after a costly error against Lyon.

  • Matic says Onana is one of Man Utd's worst keepers
  • Drops another howler against Lyon
  • Football fans pile in on Red Devils star
