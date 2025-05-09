This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Andre Onana's £350,000 Lamborghini impounded for having no insurance after Man Utd goalkeeper is stopped by police & faces threat of seeing supercar crushed A. Onana Manchester United Premier League Showbiz Cars Andre Onana has endured another mishap in the 2024-25 campaign, with the Manchester United goalkeeper seeing his £350,000 Lamborghini impounded. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cameroonian keeper has endured tough season

Issues to address on & off the field

Has reached Europa League final with Red Devils Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Premier League MUN WHU Match preview