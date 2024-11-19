Tottenham Hotspur FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
'It is an honour' - Agent of Tottenham defender responds to Juventus & Napoli interest with summer transfer mooted

Radu Dragusin's agent has talked about Juventus and Napoli's interest in the Tottenham defender with a summer transfer on the cards.

  • Dragusin could be on the move in 2025
  • Has been linked with a transfer back to Serie A
  • Struggling for minutes at Tottenham
