Americans Abroad: USMNT strikers Patrick Agyemang and Haji Wright take center stage as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan survive scare against Lecce

It was, by some measures, a good week for the striker pool. Haji Wright, who has struggled for a few months, found his touch again. The big striker hadn't scored for his club since October, but bagged an opportunistic goal for Coventry to beat Leicester. Patrick Agyemang went about similar heroics, nodding home to score an 82nd-minute winner for mid-table Derby.

Elsewhere, though, things were a little more mixed. Chris Richards was a bit uncertain for a shaky Crystal Palace, who are now in freefall. Weston McKennie struggled as Juventus underwhelmed against Cagliari. Christian Pulisic, meanwhile, was frustrated, like many of his Milan teammates, but the Rossoneri were able to find a way to win in spite of it all.

GOAL breaks down the weekend for Americans in Europe...