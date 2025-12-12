Americans Abroad: Can anyone stop AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic as Folarin Balogun hunts goals at Monaco?

It is only December, but title races, Champions League battles and relegation scraps across Europe are already beginning to take shape, with real implications for Americans playing abroad.

In Italy, Christian Pulisic is edging closer to the first league title of his career, with AC Milan narrowly leading Serie A - separated at the top only by a tiebreaker. In France, Folarin Balogun has been prolific in the Champions League, becoming the first American to score in three straight appearances in the competition. But whether Monaco will be back in Europe next season remains an open question, with the club sitting a disappointing seventh in Ligue 1.

Elsewhere, Leeds appeared all but doomed to relegation just four weeks ago, but back-to-back positive results have lifted Brenden Aaronson’s side up to 16th. Things will not get any easier this weekend, however, with a trip to Brentford - currently 14th - shaping up as an early relegation six-pointer.

There are plenty of other key matches for USMNT players across Europe, and GOAL breaks down the biggest Americans Abroad storylines to watch this weekend.