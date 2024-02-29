Amadou Onana, Thiago Alcantara & the six players who could help rebuild Barcelona's unbalanced midfield this summer

Barcelona are in need of support in the engine room and they have some intriguing options to look into despite their money troubles

The rumour mill never stops churning in Catalonia. For all of Barcelona's financial struggles and on-pitch mayhem, there is always a sense that they can be competitive in the transfer market.

And this summer is already looking like an interesting one. Barca are set up-front and at the back, but the engine room could be an issue. They have never found a true replacement for Sergio Busquets, and need a solid defensive midfield presence to fill that hole. Everton's Amadou Onana is the latest player linked, with the hard-working Belgium international viewed as a perfect fit at the base of the Blaugrana midfield. But he is one of a fair few who could be options for this side - regardless of who replaces Xavi as manager come the end of the season.

GOAL takes a closer look at some of Barca's midfield targets...