+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Amad Man Utd GFXGetty/GOAL
Richard Martin

Amad Diallo wing-back dilemma exposes the limitations of Ruben Amorim's controversial Man Utd formation

Within the last week, Amad Diallo has pulled off the rather impressive feat of being seen as one of Manchester United's greatest weapons and yet also one of their most obvious weak points. The Ivory Coast international's incredible volley at Nottingham Forest last Saturday grabbed his side a point, while he was a few inches away from snatching the winner in added time. Yet while he was rightly hailed as a difference-maker in United's attack, a lot of the post-match analysis focused on his defensive shortcomings.

Both aspects of Amad's game exist. He is far from alone in being a wonderful attacking player who is yet to master the art of winning headers in his own box or being able to clip the wings of pacey, fleet-footed wingers. 

The difference is that, unlike the other top attacking players in the Premier League, he is being asked to carry out those defensive tasks on a weekly basis due to operating as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation. In a few matches he has gotten away with it, but Forest seemed to target Amad and successfully exposed his vulnerabilities. United's next opponents - Tottenham, Everton and Crystal Palace - would be advised to do the same.

The scrutiny on Amad's role in the team has further highlighted the limitations of Amorim's formation and given the coach yet another problem that he needs to confront.

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Perfect' claim being tested

    Amad started United's very first match under Amorim at right-wing-back against Ipswich Town and set up the first goal of the Portuguese's new era, for Marcus Rashford. But while the England forward was cast aside by the coach less than a month later, Amad has become a fundamental part of Amorim's project. 

    United effectively had a bonfire of wingers over the summer, as Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony were all placed in the 'bomb squad' that had to train separately from the rest of the first team. Amad remained, starting in eight out of the nine Premier League games he has been available for this season (he missed the trip to Brentford on compassionate leave). While three of his appearances have come in attacking midfield, six of them have come at right-wing-back, and recently he has become Amorim's first-choice for the role, forcing natural right-back Diogo Dalot to play on the left.

    Amorim outlined Amad's suitability to playing at wing-back last December when he said: "He's very good playing in that position (wing-back) but also playing between the lines because he has good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball. He is capable of playing in both positions and he can play in different systems. You need to to have good physicality [at wing-back]. Good physicality is not the size, but he can run. And that is a key point in that position. The technical characteristics are perfect for him."

    • Advertisement
  • Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    'Not someone you want defending'

    While no one could disagree that Amad has the lungs to play at wing-back, his lack of natural physicality was exposed when Morgan Gibbs-White out-jumped him to head in Forest's equaliser. It was not the only time they managed to get at him, either, as Sean Dyche's plan seemed to be to try and leave Amad isolated against the tricky Callum Hudson-Odoi, who had the run of him in several key moments.

    "Amad is a conundrum," said former Wales captain Ashley Williams on BBC's 'Match of the Day'. "He’s in the team because of his attacking qualities but he can’t play in the No.10 position because [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha are playing really well. He plays right-wing-back and he finds himself in defensive positions at times, which isn’t his strength. 

    "He’s in this full-back position because he has to do his work. He’s an honest lad and he’s trying to get back and do a job for his team, but it’s not his quality. Amad gets in a centre-back position trying to head a ball out which is not his strength and they concede from that."

    Williams was, however, in awe of Amad's equaliser, praising his "perfect technique", adding: "Going forward he’s devastating. His goal, what a strike! This is not the player you want defending. He’s in the team because of his attacking play and he’s such an honest lad that he ends up doing lots of defensive work and then it looks bad on him."

  • Amad Diallo Bryan Mbeumo Manchester United 2025-25Getty Images

    Putting opponents on the back foot

    The stunning volley at the City Ground was just the latest of many brilliant moments Amad has provided. He kick-started his United career with his memorable winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup back in March 2024 before he won a late penalty and then scored to complete the dramatic comeback win at Manchester City last season, while he single-handedly averted an embarrassing home defeat by Southampton by scoring a 12-minute hat-trick a few weeks later. 

    This season, he won the penalty with which United beat Burnley deep in added time and was brilliant in the surprise victory at Anfield, laying on the pass for Bryan Mbeumo's early goal. 

    Rio Ferdinand launched a staunch defence of Amad on his Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, saying that pundits and fans should be relishing his attacking qualities rather than picking at his flaws.

    "We get too caught up in what players can’t do," he said. "He is giving us so much going forward. His partnership and his telepathy with Mbeumo. For what he’s giving you going forward and what he’s giving the opposition winger, they are having to chase him half the time. That’s what you want, them on the back foot. I just think he’s a wonderful footballer."

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Dalot also causing problems

    But Ferdinand also admitted that Amad was not being used in his best role by Amorim: "Would he be better as a right winger? I think he would be, but that’s not detracting away from what he's doing. I think he’s just what this team need in this position right now."

    Amad's defensive weaknesses are not the only drawback with United playing wing-backs. While the ex-Atalanta youngster is not suited to the defensive responsibilities that come with the role, the player on the other flank, Dalot, is not made for its attacking demands.

    "Amad's been getting questioned but as a wing-back, you're asked to be a full-back defensively, so Amad's asked to be here and defend crosses at the back post. But then when he gets up here, he's asked to be a winger," said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports' 'Monday Night Football'. "Now he is more of a winger, he's probably more suited to that position, but then Dalot's the opposite, where he may be able to deal with that [defensive headers] better. But when he gets on the last line and they actually get the ball to Dalot, he can't beat a man.

    "He's not going to play a clever pass, he's not going to get a cross in. So for me, that's a little bit of a downfall in terms of getting five on the last line. It's whether these players have the quality."

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Holes in the system

    Amorim replaced Dalot with natural left-back Patrick Dorgu against Forest as well as in the previous win over Brighton, although the Denmark international has defensive weaknesses of his own and United's unbeaten run began when Amorim took Dorgu out of the starting line-up following the defeat at Brentford in late September.

    With Amorim still insisting he is not going to change his formation, he will need to look for solutions from his other players. As Williams pointed out, Leny Yoro could have helped Amad out more by being quicker to support him when Forest put in crosses, while Casemiro can also support the team more when defending balls into the box with his natural height and strength. United can also make sure Amad is less exposed by playing more on the front foot and pegging opponents back, as they did in the first half at Anfield when he dominated against Milos Kerkez.

    But with the Premier League trending towards being ever more physical and with long throws and crosses becoming increasingly prevalent, Amad is likely to get tested more and more in future games, especially now everyone is aware of his weaknesses. And with the league being as competitive as it is, with even teams as low down in the table as 19th-placed Forest providing a real threat at home, dominating the play in every minute of every game is just not realistic.

    Amorim has said time and time again that his system can work in the Premier League, expressing his frustration when the media blame his formation when United lose but do not credit it when they win. But the paradox of playing Amad at wing-back has drawn more attentions to the limitations of his preferred set-up.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-BRENTFORD-MAN UTDAFP

    Polar opposite

    On Saturday, Amorim will come up against Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, his opposite in many ways. The Dane has chopped and changed his playing philosophy throughout his coaching career, playing an expansive style in the Championship with Brentford before then becoming more pragmatic upon promotion to the Premier League, mastering the art of scoring from set-plays and on the break. 

    Frank's ideas have recently put him on a collision course with Spurs' idealistic supporters after their dismal display in the London derby against Chelsea, in which his side recorded their lowest expected goals (xG) total in the Premier League since the metric started being used in 2012. Frank was considered as a potential United boss when the club were thinking about sacking Erik ten Hag in the summer of 2024, although he was not interviewed when the Dutchman was finally fired last October, with Amorim taking his place.

    Amorim has also dispensed with the hallmark of United's traditional style of play by rooting out classic wingers, but for now he just about has the backing of the fans thanks to the team's recently improved results. That level of support can easily fade though with another bad run of results, and that's why the coach needs to make sure that Amad, one of his greatest assets, is not allowed to be painted as a scapegoat again.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN