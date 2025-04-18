'F*ck Garna for that miss!' - Amad Diallo leaves Man Utd fans in stitches as injured winger celebrates Europa League comeback with X-rated social media post aimed at Alejandro Garnacho & Manuel Ugarte
Injured Manchester United star Amad Diallo has given fans a good laugh as he poked fun at Alejandro Garnacho and Manuel Ugarte on social media.
- Diallo posted after Man Utd's win against Lyon
- Takes an aim at Garnacho's miss
- Call Ugarte's goal "sh*t"