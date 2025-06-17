'It's not worth it' - Alvaro Morata hits out at fans who 'mock, insult and laugh' at him as striker considers Spain retirement after decisive penalty miss against Portugal
Alvaro Morata claims he would not want to continue with Spain if he continues being insulted, as he weighs up international retirement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Morata discusses his experience with Spain
- Admits he has had unpleasant times
- Striker considering retirement from international football