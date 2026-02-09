'He's on track' - Alvaro Arbeloa backs Kylian Mbappe to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid

While Mbappe is trying to be himself in Spain, avoiding inevitable comparisons with Ronaldo, CR7 has advised the World Cup winner to take inspiration from how he played under the brightest of spotlights - with confidence required in order to be a success in Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner added when asked for the advice that he would offer to a fearsome French frontman that now fills the No.10 shirt, with Mbappe having arrived at Real as more of a left winger than a central striker: “The forward position makes things a bit complicated for Mbappe, because he doesn't know how to play as a forward in my opinion... It's not that he doesn't know how, it's not his position.

“If I were at Real Madrid I would teach him to play as a nine. Because I wasn't a striker. I got used to playing as a striker. I used to play on the wing and people forget. Kylian shouldn't be a typical striker. If I were him, I would play more or less like Cristiano Ronaldo plays as a striker.”

Mbappe has won the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup with Real, but is still waiting on his first piece of domestic silverware. Arbeloa’s side are just one point adrift of Clasico rivals Barcelona in La Liga at present, with a thrilling fight to the finish being lined up there.