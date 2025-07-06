VIDEO: Alphonso Davies left with head in hands after watching Bayern Munich team-mate Jamal Musiala suffer serious injury during livestream
Alphonso Davies was left shell-shocked after he watched Bayern Munich colleague Jamal Musiala suffer a horror injury during Club World Cup quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. The Germany star had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half of the game.
- Davies left distraught after watching Musiala's injury
- Defender watched the game on live stream
- PSG beat Bayern 2-0