All Roses: USWNT star Rose Lavelle’s late strike sinks Washington Spirit as Gotham FC win their second NWSL Championship
- Getty
What happened
Gotham and Washington traded momentum throughout the match, but remained deadlocked until the 80th minute. Gotham’s season-long record of formidable defending - alongside Kansas City, they allowed the fewest shots on target in the league throughout 2025 - and their aggressive pressing limited Washington’s time in their attacking third. Rookie of the Year Lily Reale (later replaced by Bruninha) did solid work at left back - alongside the rest of Gotham’s impressive backline - to disrupt Rosemonde Kouassi’s dynamic link-up with Gift Monday, as the Spirit’s attacking pair failed to combine for a goal for the first time this postseason.
Gotham spent more time in Washington’s defensive third, outshooting them 13 to seven and three to nil on target. Still, much of the match was played in the middle third, with both teams battling to break through the other side’s elite defensive lines.
As the second half wore on, the Spirit were building momentum. With USWNT star Trinity Rodman entering in the 57th minute, there were stretches where Washington looked capable of taking the lead. But everything shifted when defensive midfielder Hal Hershfelt left the pitch in clear ankle pain. She limped back on while awaiting a substitution, but Gotham immediately capitalized on the space her injury created. Bruninha set the move in motion with some sharp footwork, laying the ball off to Lavelle, who struck home her second Championship goal in three seasons. This time, her finish sealed the trophy.
- Getty Images Sport
A budding dynasty?
Gotham’s underdog story is undeniable. They finished the regular season in eighth place in a tightly packed table and had to beat first-place Kansas City and reigning champions Orlando just to reach the final. Still, players were adamant that they had the talent to compete with anyone in the league, even if their results didn’t always reflect that potential.
"We've had a rollercoaster of a year so I think to get this is the icing on the cake," Lavelle told ESPN's "Futbol W."
"We know that we underperformed during the season. But with that being said, we know the talent that we have in the locker room, and we knew when we bring our best, the sky's the limit. We can do so much with this group. So, I think we really leaned on that during this playoff run, and it worked out.
"We have such a special group, and I'm so excited to be able to win this with them."
But they found their stride exactly when it mattered. Jaedyn Shaw, who signed in September and celebrated her 21st birthday this week, helped spark their late-season dynamism. Emily Sonnett delivered massive defensive moments on Saturday, continuing the form she showed down the stretch. And Lavelle, who started the year injured, finished it as the team’s second-highest scorer behind Esther, with five goals and two assists in Gotham’s final nine matches. Her ascendant form sealed not only the title, but also the NWSL Championship MVP.
Gotham leaned all the way into their Cinderella arc this postseason - storming past a record-setting Kansas City side, then knocking out the defending champions en route to San Jose. After a temperamental season, they delivered on a roster stacked with elite talent and peaked at the perfect time. With two titles in three seasons (and a top-four finish in 2024), it’s safe to say this squad has the ambition and the quality to stay at the top.
The MVP
While Gotham defense deserves credit, Rose Lavelle's impact was clear here. She was the Woman of the Match.
- Getty
The big loser
The Spirit’s attack, meanwhile, left a lot to be desired. Trinity Rodman, who came off the bench, stayed active but couldn’t produce the game-changing spark she’s so often delivered in the past. Still working back to full fitness, she didn’t register a shot, assist, cross, or key pass - an unusually quiet outing for a player of her influence.
"We've gone through a lot as a team, and obviously this sucks. Two years in a row [with a defeat] to add, on top of everything," she said. "But at the end of the day, there needs to be a winner and, like, Gotham's deserving, obviously. Like, kudos to them. They played a great game."
With Rodman now a free agent, there is also real concern that this may have been her final match in the NWSL.
"Like I've always said, we're sisters forever,” she said.
And with Gotham’s back line in complete command, even the Spirit's top scorer, Gift Monday, struggled to find space, managing only a single shot all evening.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐