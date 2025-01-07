All completed Inter Miami transfers in 2025 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Inter Miami transfers in the 2025 season so far.

The 2025 MLS season offers a chance for redemption for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, as the Herons aim to capture the glory that eluded them last year.

Messi played a pivotal role in guiding Inter Miami to the Supporters' Shield in 2024, earning the title of regular-season champions. However, their playoff journey ended abruptly in Round One, where they suffered a shock defeat to Atlanta United in a best-of-three series.

That postseason setback denied Messi the opportunity to secure the elusive MLS Cup, leaving the club with an intensified determination to bounce back stronger in 2025.

The Herons' vulnerabilities were laid bare against a lesser Atlanta United squad, signalling the need for a revamped roster capable of claiming the coveted Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Inter Miami will enter the new season under fresh leadership. Gerardo "Tata" Martino made an unexpected exit during the offseason, paving the way for former Argentina international Javier Mascherano to take the reins. With a deep connection to Messi from their shared experiences with the national team and Mascherano's tenure at Barcelona, the Herons will look to this new partnership to chart a path to success.

They have already been active in terms of transfer business, so who is joining Messi and Co., and who is heading out the door? GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Inter Miami transfers in the ongoing 2025 season below.