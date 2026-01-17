Getty Images Sport
Alisha Lehmann back to the WSL?! Transfer talks held over sensational return to English football for Como star
Lehmann leaves Aston Villa for Juventus
After scoring 14 goals in 75 games, Lehmann decided to leave Villa for Italian giants Juventus, something she was very excited about.
Following her transfer, she said: "I'm overjoyed, Juve is a club with a great history. So much so that I have to be honest: I was a bit nervous when I got out of my car for my medical check-up at J|Medical and saw so many fans. But everything is great. I have spent my entire career in England and have learnt a lot over these years. I arrived there as a little girl, now I am more mature. In the last few years, I learnt to understand the different moments within the game, and I believe I can bring what I've learned through these experiences to Juve."
However, the ex-West Ham player did not play a huge amount in her first and only season there. While she made 22 appearances, and scored two goals, Lehmann was often utilised off the bench. As a result, she agreed to move to Como.
On leaving Juve, she said: "I want to say thank you for this amazing year, especially to my teammates and the amazing fans. The hard work we have put in last season and won titles, a team that I will never forget. I didn’t just have teammates, we were a family and I made friends for life. To leave such an amazing club and people that are close to me, was a very difficult decision. This club, this team and those fans will always have a special place in my heart."
Como move allows Lehmann to 'express' herself
When her Como switch was completed last August, the 26-year-old, who is no longer with Luiz, was psyched for this new challenge.
After signing a three-year deal, she said: "It’s the first time I’ve joined an independent club - not linked to a men’s team. That was an important factor in my decision. It shows that there’s a different way to approach football, and maybe it can inspire others to follow this path. I want to be part of that. Here, I can grow both as a footballer and as a person. I want to help the team compete at the highest level, but also inspire a new generation of fans and athletes. F.C. Como Women is a space where you don’t have to choose between being strong on the pitch and being yourself off it. Here, I can be all of who I am - and turn that into something positive, especially for those watching."Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Lehmann to Leicester?
But her stay at Como may not be for the long term. According to BBC Sport, WSL side Leicester City have held talks with the Swiss over a January move. The report adds it is not yet known if the Foxes want to sign her on loan or permanently. Lehman, who is the most followed female footballer in the world with more than 16 million Instagram followers, has scored once in nine appearances for Como so far.
What comes next?
While it remains to be seen if Lehmann will join Leicester, who sit ninth in the table, the WSL side are next in action on Sunday away to Tottenham. Como, on the other hand, are away to Napoli in the Italian top flight on Saturday evening.
