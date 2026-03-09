'Alignment is the goal' - USL players protest on opening weekend as CBA negotiations stall

The protests started Friday night, when both teams refused to kick a ball for the first 60 seconds of the season-opening fixture between Louisville City and Lexington City SC. The moment made waves on social media, and the Players' Association later confirmed that the action was due to the union's push for 'professional standards', with negotiations on a CBA at an apparent standstill. Every game followed suit, with 10 games in total seeing their start delayed.

The players voted to authorize a strike on Feb. 26 - although that does not mean collective action of that measure is imminent. A player familiar with the negotiations told GOAL via email they wouldn't rule out further action:

"I’m honored to represent and advocate on behalf of this player pool, and I’ll continue to focus my energy on pursuing the direction players collectively decide to take," the player said. "The Players Association and the players are one and the same, and any steps forward reflect their will. At the end of the day, we want to see the league’s growth matched by meaningful progress in the professional standards players receive. That alignment is the goal."