'I don't really have an answer' - Alexander Isak speaks out on Liverpool struggles after controversial £125m transfer from Newcastle

In an interview with Sportbladet,Isak acknowledged the difficulties of adapting to life at Anfield amid tactical change, physical setbacks and fluctuating results.

When asked about a simple answer to the cause of the problems, he said: "No, I don't think so. I don't really have the answer to that. The team-wise thing – it's clear that it's been slow, but that's how it is in football. There are always teams that are flying, and then it's slower for others. It's about turning that around. And for me too… it's not the first time in my career that I've gone through a period like this, or been in bad shape. That's how a football career works, it's just something you have to fight your way out of."

Liverpool’s collective struggles have mirrored Isak’s own. Slot’s first full campaign has demanded adaptation across the squad, with new signings bedding in and established figures learning unfamiliar roles. Injuries have compounded the challenge, leaving rhythm elusive and confidence fragile. Isak accepts that instant chemistry was always unlikely.

"That's always what you hope for, that everything will just flow," he said. "But not everything goes as planned, and then you have to take it as it comes."

That realism has been tested by results. The defending champions have dropped points in clusters, slipping into the bottom half and inviting questions about whether the rebuild has come too quickly, too expensively.

The Sweden international also admitted that experience has changed the way he processes adversity.

"That comes with experience," he said. "As I said: Never too high, never too low. Trying to find that balance, that's what I feel I've gotten better at."

