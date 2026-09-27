Injury worry for Liverpool! Alexander Isak sent home from Sweden squad after Nations League knock

Liverpool have officially confirmed that Isak will return to the club ahead of schedule after picking up a fitness issue while on international duty. The Swedish international, who has been in sensational form for the Premier League giants, was initially expected to represent his country in a four-match schedule during this international break. However, after featuring in the opening game, he will now miss the remaining three fixtures of Sweden's Nations League campaign in this window to focus on his recovery at the AXA Training Centre.

The club released a formal statement to update supporters on the situation, explaining the next steps for the former Newcastle man. The bulletin noted: 'Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury. The striker will not be involved in Sweden's three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.'