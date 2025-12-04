Alex Song insists he would START for Arsenal ahead of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi

Arteta’s current midfield partnership of Rice and Zubimendi is widely considered one of the Premier League’s best. Arsenal sit comfortably atop the table with only one league defeat so far, holding a five-point lead over Manchester City after 14 matchdays. The Gunners have twice faltered in late-season title races under Arteta, but early signs this year suggest they have learned from those heartbreaks. Zubimendi, signed from Real Sociedad in the summer, has adjusted seamlessly to English football. His reading of the game and intelligent distribution have allowed Arsenal to control matches with authority.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Zubimendi praised Rice’s development: "Once I came here one of the things that motivated me the most was playing with a player like Declan. I think he’s been a good player until this year, but I think this year, from what I see and how happy I see him, I think he’s taking a leap forward so I’m very happy to be able to help him in that regard. And he helps me too. We all know how Declan is. A very complete player, physically, technically, set pieces. And his personality is something that has surprised me. He wants to be a protagonist in the dressing room. And on the pitch for a teammate like me in midfield, I think it’s vital having someone who wants to be the protagonist who wants the ball, who helps you. It’s the perfect complement."

Arteta also spoke about Rice's influence on the team, as he added: "He wants more, the team knows him better, his role is growing around the team. The impact he has on the team it’s huge. I knew him for a long time (before signing) and I knew how he could evolve and change the team. He has certainly done it and probably improved on those expectations."