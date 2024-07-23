Alessia Russo drops Ibiza photo dump after heading on star-studded holiday with Lionesses team-mates Ella Toone and Beth Mead

Alessia Russo Instagram/Katie McCabe InstagramRitabrata BanerjeeAlessia Russo drops Ibiza photo dump after heading on star-studded holiday with Lionesses team-mates Ella Toone and Beth MeadEnglandAlessia RussoShowbizElla TooneBeth MeadEngland trio Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Ella Toone were among the women's football stars spotted partying in Ibiza.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLionesses stars partied at IbizaToone, Russo and Mead enjoyed vacation togetherEngland last played against Sweden earlier this monthArticle continues below