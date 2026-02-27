'I used to be a real beanpole' - Bayern Munich midfielder credits 'role model' Cristiano Ronaldo for his own 'enormous' physical development

The dedication to his physical evolution has paid major dividends, allowing the youngster to play with exceptional self-belief. His status in the Bayern first-team has grown over the last three seasons, going on to make 31 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

"I am very self-confident. I want every ball, that's my style of play. And I feel better than ever," he stated, while acknowledging that there is always room for improvement. This mindset has made him a vital asset for the Bavarian giants.

Having been at the club since his youth, Pavlovic is living a reality that millions of local children desire, and he welcomes the idea of becoming a one-club man. With a contract running until 2029, staying in Munich for his entire career is "definitely an option" for him. "I know nothing other than FC Bayern. If everything goes the way we want it to here, there is no reason to do anything else," the Munich native emphasised.