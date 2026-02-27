Getty
'I used to be a real beanpole' - Bayern Munich midfielder credits 'role model' Cristiano Ronaldo for his own 'enormous' physical development
The Cristiano Ronaldo blueprint
Speaking to Absolut Fußball, 21-year-old Pavlovic reflected on the remarkable physical changes that helped cement his spot in Bayern's midfield. He admitted that he was not always the imposing presence fans see today. "I used to be a real beanpole. Earlier I was small, slender, a bit of a stick. On top of that, I was reserved," the nine-time German international revealed, adding his body has "developed enormously".
To reach the elite level required at the Allianz Arena, Pavlovic looked toward Portuguese legend Ronaldo for inspiration. He actively focused on adding muscle mass and durability to compete in the heart of the pitch. "He is generally a role model of mine. He is a model professional in all areas," Pavlovic explained, noting that his body has since developed enormously, giving him the confidence to joke around with his teammates.
Lifelong Loyalty to Bayern
The dedication to his physical evolution has paid major dividends, allowing the youngster to play with exceptional self-belief. His status in the Bayern first-team has grown over the last three seasons, going on to make 31 appearances in all competitions so far this term.
"I am very self-confident. I want every ball, that's my style of play. And I feel better than ever," he stated, while acknowledging that there is always room for improvement. This mindset has made him a vital asset for the Bavarian giants.
Having been at the club since his youth, Pavlovic is living a reality that millions of local children desire, and he welcomes the idea of becoming a one-club man. With a contract running until 2029, staying in Munich for his entire career is "definitely an option" for him. "I know nothing other than FC Bayern. If everything goes the way we want it to here, there is no reason to do anything else," the Munich native emphasised.
Ready for Der Klassiker
This mental toughness and deep-rooted connection to the club will be crucial as Bayern prepares for their massive Bundesliga showdown against Borussia Dortmund. While the atmosphere at Signal Iduna Park is notoriously intimidating, Pavlovic insists he is completely ready for the battle between the top two. "I love the Klassiker as a player just as much as a fan. Running out in front of the 'Sud' is imposing, but it doesn't make me nervous," he declared.
Rather than feeling anxious, the young midfielder uses the hostile environment as fuel to elevate his performance. "On the contrary. It pushes me. Even as a child, I had no fear of anything that happened on the pitch," he explained. He noted that his game has always remained consistent, pointing out that he wasn't even nervous during his professional debut, which he considers a significant advantage.
Focus on the Bundesliga title
With Bayern currently leading the charge in the Bundesliga, the collective focus is strictly on extending their lead at the top of the table. A victory against their fierce rivals in Der Klassiker would serve as a massive statement in the title race, putting them 11 points clear. Pavlovic highlighted the squad's ambition, noting that the motivation within the entire team is incredibly high right now.
Despite the optimism, the 21-year-old was quick to issue a warning against complacency, referencing recent lapses. "Eleven points would be nice. Nevertheless, we know that we have to be concentrated from start to finish in Dortmund," he stressed. Concluding his thoughts, he firmly reminded his teammates that they simply cannot afford to drop off and lose focus like they did in their recent fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.
