Alejandro Garnacho joins Lionel Messi in Argentina squad for upcoming friendlies as Man Utd winger is rewarded for stellar performances under Erik ten Hag
Alejandro Garnacho has been called up by Lionel Scaloni to join Lionel Messi and Co in the Argentina squad for their upcoming friendlies in March.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Argentina to face El Salvador & Costa Rica in two friendlies
- Garnacho rewarded for impressive displays with Man Utd
- Messi to miss MLS clash with New York Red Bulls