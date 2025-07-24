Aitana Bonmati reveals secret behind sensational winner against Germany as Spain prepare to face England in Euro 2025 final
Aitana Bonmati has revealed that her stunning extra-time winner against Germany in the Euro 2025 semi-final was no fluke, crediting Spain's preparation and goalkeeping coach for spotting a weakness in German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger's game. Her strike sent La Roja into their first-ever European Championship final, where they’ll face England in a World Cup final rematch.
- Bonmati’s extra-time goal stuns Germany in semi-final
- Spain reach first-ever Women’s Euro final
- Winner was planned after goalkeeping coach’s advice