Aggie Beever-Jones and Hannah Hampton secure their Euros roles - but the England bench might now beckon for Grace Clinton: Winners and losers from the Lionesses final matches before Sarina Wiegman names her tournament squad

The shock retirements of Mary Earps and Fran Kirby and returns from injury for three key players made it an eventful week for the European champions

In so many ways, this past week has been defining for England. For one, it confirmed what the Lionesses' plans for the autumn will be, with friendly matches to take place in their calendar rather than the Nations League finals, owing to Tuesday's defeat to Spain. More specifically - and, for most fans, more significantly - it has seriously impacted Sarina Wiegman's thinking when it comes to her squad for this summer's European Championship.

That started in a big way before a ball had even been kicked, when Mary Earps announced her shock international retirement last Thursday morning, the day before England's 6-0 win over Portugal. The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper had been in a battle with Hannah Hampton to be the Lionesses No.1 for the Euros, but her decision to step away from the team just weeks before the tournament spelled the end of that race prematurely.

On Tuesday night, another bombshell dropped, as Fran Kirby followed her team-mate out of the England door by announcing the end of her international career, having been told she would not even be in the squad heading to Switzerland. Then, the triple-whammy was completed the following morning, as Millie Bright announced that she was withdrawing from selection for the Euro 2025 squad. The Chelsea captain had been taking an "extended period of recovery" after being "mentally and physically" at her "limits" and will now continue that through the summer in what is a huge blow to England.

In a more positive sense, it has been a significant camp for players returning to action with the Lionesses. There were serious doubts about Georgia Stanway's availability for England's Euros title defence after she underwent knee surgery in January and was unable to get back on the pitch before the end of the season. Lauren Hemp and Alex Greenwood managed to achieve the latter with Manchester City in the final few weeks of the Women's Super League campaign, but this was still a big camp for them to continue building, too. All three started at least one of the two matches played over this break.

That at least spelled some good news for Wiegman as she prepares to finalise her squad for the Euros, to be announced on Thursday. She admitted earlier this week that she was "pretty close" to whittling it down to the 23 names and she will certainly be even closer now - not only to the final squad, but also to knowing what her starting XI will look like when England take on France on July 5.

