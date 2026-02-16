'I acted as his agent' - Vinicius Jr reveals how he helped Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

Vinicius took it upon himself to make a move happen, with Mbappe being sounded out on a regular basis. The Brazil international has told Ibai Llanos, with an England international midfielder also being coaxed into heading for Spain: “Every summer I wrote to him [Mbappe]: ‘When are you coming?’ I acted as an agent. With [Jude] Bellingham I did too. I want to play with the best to have more options to win. We spend more time with each other than with our family. We have to have a good relationship.”

There has previously been talk of Mbappe and Vinicius enduring a strained relationship, as they both want to be the main man in Madrid, but said rumours have been played down on a regular basis.

Mbappe has said: “I have a very good relationship with Vinicius. Much better this year, we got to know each other much more. He’s a great player and, as a person, a very good one.

“Two famous players on the same team sell a lot of papers... We know people talk about us all the time. I normalise it because the day there’s a real problem, hopefully it never happens, I’ll say it’s serious. And people will listen and understand that I mean it. This isn’t serious. In the life of a famous footballer, or a Real Madrid player, this isn’t serious.”