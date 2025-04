This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'I came here to play with him!' - Kylian Mbappe dismisses talk of tension with Vinicius Jr as Real Madrid star opens up on relationship with Brazilian winger K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LaLiga Kylian Mbappe dismissed any suggestion that there is tension between himself and Vinicius Junior, saying he joined Real Madrid to “play with him”. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below French forward moved to Spain in 2024

Has become another 'Galactico'

Working with fellow forward, not against him Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League ARS RMA Match preview