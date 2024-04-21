Advantage Chelsea? Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor gives update on injury to star striker Khadija Shaw as WSL title race heats up
Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor has offered an update on the injury that forced striker Khadija Shaw off at half-time against West Ham on Sunday.
- Man City star Shaw suffered foot injury on Sunday
- Striker scored twice vs West Ham before withdrawal
- Absence would be a huge hit to City's title chase