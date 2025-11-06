Getty Images Sport
Ademola Lookman and Ivan Juric in explosive touchline confrontation but Atalanta coach downplays incident after Marseille win
Lookman’s substitution sparks tense touchline clash
Atalanta’s 1–0 victory over Marseille was overshadowed by a fiery confrontation between Lookman and head coach Juric. The flashpoint arrived in the 75th minute when Lookman was withdrawn for Yunus Musah. The Nigerian forward, visibly frustrated, muttered toward the bench and then turned directly to Juric as he made his way off the pitch. Juric reacted instantly, stepping toward the player and briefly grabbing his arm, sparking a tense exchange that required backroom staff to intervene before the situation escalated further.
Lookman had earlier seen a potential opening goal ruled out for offside after VAR intervention, adding to the striker’s frustration. Atalanta also missed a first-half penalty through Charles De Ketelaere, meaning the pressure remained high throughout the match. Lazar Samardzic’s late strike eventually secured all three points, but the touchline confrontation became the main talking point of the evening.
The incident highlighted the emotional intensity surrounding Atalanta, who entered the match needing a morale-boosting performance amid patchy domestic form. Lookman’s reaction, while dramatic, also reflected his personal frustration during a season that has yet to fully settle for him.
- Getty Images Sport
'Heat of the moment' - Juric plays down incident
Speaking to Sky Sport after the final whistle, Juric dismissed suggestions of a deeper conflict with Lookman, insisting that such episodes are normal in high-pressure environments. "We've all experienced these situations. They happen. It can get a bit exaggerated in the heat of the moment, but what matters is Atalanta, the team, and the fans," he said. "We have to behave well and give our all. For me, anything goes. The important thing is to win against Sassuolo.
“These are things we discuss more or less every Sunday. The players don’t want to come off and don’t accept substitutions. These are somewhat uncoordinated reactions.”
Winger Raoul Bellanova echoed the manager’s sentiments, telling reporters that the situation had already been resolved behind closed doors. “Everything was resolved in the dressing room. We’re a family, we’re like brothers,” he said, reinforcing the club’s desire to avoid unnecessary tension or speculation.
Tension remains after Lookman transfer debacle
This emotional flashpoint arrives during a difficult spell in Lookman’s season, as the Nigerian international has struggled to consistently find scoring rhythm, registering just one goal so far. His summer desire to explore a move to Inter created uncertainty around his status in Bergamo, and although he remained with Atalanta, the ongoing adjustment to Juric’s tactical demands has not been seamless.
Yet Lookman remains a crucial figure in Atalanta's attacking structure, and with his pace, ability to isolate defenders, and direct threat in transition are qualities few in the squad replicate. Against Marseille, his movement helped stretch the French side’s defensive line even if his final contribution was ultimately cut short.
The incident also highlights the competitive edge Atalanta have been trying to restore. After weeks of inconsistent results and questions about identity under Juric, the emotional charge suggests players are fully engaged, though fine emotional balance will be key moving forward.
- AFP
Focus shifts to crucial Sassuolo clash
Atalanta now turn their attention back to Serie A, where they have struggled to convert performances into results. Their upcoming match against Sassuolo represents a vital moment in their effort to climb the table and stabilise form. Juric emphasised the importance of carrying momentum from the Marseille win, noting: “We needed an emotional victory. We’re happy. Now we’re back in the league where we’re lagging behind. We’ll try to climb back up.”
Sassuolo have shown resilience in recent weeks and possess enough attacking strength to challenge Atalanta’s defensive discipline. With Lookman expected to remain in contention for the starting XI, how he responds to this flashpoint will be closely watched. A positive reaction could help rewrite the narrative quickly, while a lingering rift could create complications in an already delicate phase of the season.
Advertisement