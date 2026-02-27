'It was difficult when Erik ten Hag arrived' - Former Man Utd ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka hits out at mixed messages from Dutch manager prior to West Ham move

Solskjaer was the manager who signed Wan-Bissaka in the same summer that Harry Maguire arrived for £80m. The right-back said he and the whole squad got on with the Norwegian, who he worked with for two full seasons and the first four months of the 2021-22 campaign, when Solskjaer was sacked as results spiralled out of control. Ralf Rangnick replaced Solskjaer until the end of the season and the Austrian coach did not show much faith in Wan-Bissaka.

He explained: 'My relationship with Ole was good from the start. He’s a great person and we got along really well, and I think the rest of the players felt the same about him. He’s the kind of manager who backs you straight away. Once he gives you a job to do, it’s up to you to trust yourself and go out and deliver it.

" Obviously, it’s football, every manager has their preferences. They might like you or they might not, and that’s just part of the game. When he (Rangnick) came in, it wasn’t the best period for me and there was a lot of criticism around…"