Serhou Guirassy's brother hits out as Borussia Dortmund star misses out on African Footballer of the Year podium

Guirassy's brother and agent, Karamba, has launched a scathing attack on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following the exclusion of the Borussia Dortmund striker from the final three nominees for the 2025 African Footballer of the Year award. The CAF announced its three finalists on Sunday as Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), and Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray).
In a message published on Instagram, Karamba did not mince words, describing the decision as a "putain de honte," which translates to "A f*****g disgrace." He immediately followed this by highlighting his brother's exceptional achievements over the past year, arguing that these accomplishments warranted a spot on the podium.