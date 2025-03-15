'A 6 and an 8!' - Mikel Arteta hints at position change for Myles Lewis-Skelly despite Arsenal wonderkid winning England call-up at full-back
Mikel Arteta thinks Myles Lewis-Skelly's future at Arsenal could be in midfield, after he was called up by England for his full-back displays.
- Teenager makes Tuchel's first England squad
- Arteta: Lewis-Skelly can "play in lots of positions"
- Club boss also praised player's intelligence and physicality