Getty/GOAL £100m boost or £12m revenue hit! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney walking financial tightrope at Wrexham as Red Dragons deliver more promotion drama for documentary series Wrexham League One Championship Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are seeing Wrexham walk a financial tightrope that could deliver a £100m ($133m) boost or a £12m ($16m) hit. Hollywood co-owners are chasing the dream

Third successive promotion on the cards

Third successive promotion on the cards

Risk and reward in bid to reach Championship