Brazil vs Haiti Predictions: Selecao to bounce back strongly

Our betting expert expects Brazil to bounce back after disappointment on day one to secure maximum points and challenge for top spot.

Best Predictions for Brazil vs Haiti

Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior @ -115 with bet365

1x2 & totals - Brazil & over 3.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

BTTS - Yes @ +150 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Vinicius Junior targeting goals

Vinicius Junior performed decisively for Brazil in the previous match, as it was his fabulous strike that equalised the result with Morocco. The Real Madrid forward has scored his first goal of the tournament, which will motivate him in this fixture. He recorded five touches in the opposition penalty area, the highest total of any player.

Vini only had one shot against the Atlas Lions, and he put it away. His playmaking in the final third was slightly off-colour, but he got the crucial goal for the Brazilians. For this reason, we’re backing the winger to get onto the scoresheet against Haiti.

It’s worth noting that his last four games for both club and country delivered four goal involvements. Vini scored three goals in that run, including two in his last three internationals, making a case for him to bag a goal on Saturday morning.

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction 1: Anytime goalscorer - Vinicius Junior @ -115 with bet365

Significant difference in quality

Brazil’s quality will surely prove decisive in this fixture. They understand what’s at stake and where they are in terms of Group C. There are 76 places separating these nations in the world rankings, making a victory for the Selecao highly probable.

Ancelotti’s men are unbeaten in their last four outings, winning three and drawing their opening World Cup game. They possess a strong record against CONCACAF teams at the World Cup, winning eight of nine fixtures and drawing one. Haiti are disciplined defensively, but Brazil are expected to break them down.

Les Grenadiers have now lost their last two games, winning just one of their previous five outings. Furthermore, Selecao won all three previous head-to-heads, including a 7-1 victory in their last encounter. With Brazil scoring six recently and Haiti netting four, this match is expected to see plenty of goals.

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction 2: 1x2 & totals - Brazil & over 3.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Haiti to capitalise on shaky defence

Despite Brazil boasting two of the best centre-halves in the world in Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinos, they have been quite porous. They conceded at least once in each of their last six internationals, a total of eight in that run. However, they’re efficient in the attacking third, as they’ve scored 14 goals during that sequence of games.

Haiti can take advantage of a shaky defence, especially considering their recent goalscoring form. Les Grenadiers scored six goals in their last five matches, although four of those came against a well-drilled New Zealand team. If Migne’s men play with confidence, they can breach the Brazilian defence.

The fact that Panama scored twice against Ancelotti’s men in a recent friendly should encourage the Haitians to test the goalkeeper. The minnows are unlikely to score more than once in this match. However, the value in the both teams to score market makes this a strong pick.

Brazil vs Haiti Prediction 3: BTTS - Yes @ +150 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 3-1 Haiti

Brazil 3-1 Haiti Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Igor Thiago - Haiti: Wilson Isidor

Brazil hold a record of finishing top of their World Cup group in every edition since 1982. Any slip-up at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia could put that record at risk. The five-time champions must aim for all three in this match to ensure they stay in contention to win the group.

Additionally, the Selecao risk not qualifying automatically for the knockout phase of the competition without a win. Carlo Ancelotti’s men were surprised in their opening match when Morocco scored first. However, they managed to equalise the score and finished the day sharing the spoils.

That was the first time in 23 World Cup matches that Brazil faced more shots (14) than they attempted (12). Ancelotti aims to avoid failing to win their opening two group matches for the first time since 1978. Facing a team like Haiti could be what the men in yellow and blue need.

Haiti, meanwhile, can hold their heads high, despite losing their opening game against Scotland. Sebastien Migne is likely proud of his team, as they gave a good account of themselves against the Europeans. A positive result here could mean that they set themselves up for a third-place qualification spot, at the very least.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Haiti

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Ibanez, Marquinos, Magalhaes, Santos, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior, Thiago

Haiti expected lineup: Placide, Arcus, Ade, Delcroix, Experience, Deedson, Jacques, Bellegarde, Providence, Pierrot, Isidor