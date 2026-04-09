West Ham vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Blue to bounce back against the Irons

After a tough summer, struggling West Ham host Chelsea in a London derby. The Hammers are under pressure as they try to get their season off the mark.

Best bets for West Ham vs Chelsea

Chelsea to win and both teams to score - @ +240 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ +118 with BetMGM

Cole Palmer as anytime goalscorer @ +150 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

West Ham's goal-scoring problem

Chelsea are the favourites for a few reasons. One of the main ones is West Ham’s lack of attacking strength. Kudus’ departure leaves a big creative gap in their side, and they were among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League last season. Enzo Maresca will be confident of keeping another clean sheet after not allowing any goals against Palace last weekend.

This time around, however, the Blues will be confident of finding the back of the net. If Sunderland found a way past Potter’s side three times, Chelsea’s strong attack can certainly get past their backline. They’ve scored 10 times in their last three meetings, while West Ham have only scored once.

The visitors won 3-0 in this fixture last season, and their defense has been solid recently. If PSG couldn’t find a way to score against the Blues, it is very likely that Potter’s men will also have a problem. The return of Tosin Adarabioyo could help, too.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score - @ +240 with BetMGM

A comfortable but not comprehensive win

Chelsea couldn’t find their momentum against Palace last weekend, but the Eagles are probably a better outfit than West Ham at this point. Therefore, with a few new players in the team, it might take some time for the Blues to play their best. This, in addition to being away from home, is why they will win by only a few goals.

Last season, 50% of the Hammers’ games ended with under 2.5 goals scored, and they’ll be eager to try and keep this game tight. Potter will be eager to avoid their result against Sunderland, especially against his former employers. Therefore, he will not want his side to be too open. Meanwhile, the visitors will be happy with any sort of victory.

The Blues do have plenty of ways to attack their opponents, but the Palace game was a good example of which areas they need to improve. However, they should get better with every passing game.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +118 with BetMGM

Palmer’s goal drought to end soon

Cole Palmer has only scored three Premier League goals in 2025, and just one in his last 17 outings. However, after some strong performances in other competitions, it seems like a matter of time before he scores again. He achieved a goal and an assist against West Ham last season and will see ways to exploit the Hammers.

Estevao could possibly start, which would only add more creativity to Chelsea. With the Brazilian, Pedro Neto, and Palmer likely to start, goals could come from anywhere. Joao Pedro, leading the line, is a likely candidate as well. However, the England international enjoys a big game, and a London derby is perfect for him.

The 23-year-old had more shots than any other player against Palace, and will be eager to end his PL drought. A leaky Hammers defence could be just what he needs.

West Ham vs Chelsea Bet 3: Cole Palmer as anytime goalscorer @ +150 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Neither side had a good start to the season. Chelsea failed to beat Crystal Palace, and West Ham United suffered a heavy defeat to Sunderland. Both teams head into this second game hoping to get off the mark, but there’s a clear favourite for this London battle. On paper, the Blues are the stronger outfit and have won their last three head-to-heads.

The Hammers have had a tough summer. Despite spending a bit of money, they haven’t really replaced Mohammed Kudus. He’ll be a big loss. They are also still recovering from their match against Sunderland last weekend, and pressure is growing on manager Graham Potter.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Chelsea

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Diouf, Rodríguez, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá, Bowen, Füllkrug

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, Pedro