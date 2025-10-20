West Ham vs Brentford Predictions: Bees to edge a tight contest

Nuno is chasing his first win as West Ham boss. Set plays are currently the Hammers’ undoing and Brentford are the Premier League’s set-piece kings.

Best Predictions for West Ham vs Brentford

Tie @ +230 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 Goals @120 with BetMGM

Jarrod Bowen 2+ Shots on Target @ +175 BetMGM

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Backing the Bees to win – with some cover

West Ham's defensive issues at home are worth noting. Although their loss to Chelsea stands out, they have conceded an average of 3.33 goals per home game this season. The London Stadium has been anything but a fortress in 2025/26.

They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet there. Additionally, they’ve conceded a goal every 27 minutes at home, compared with every 60 minutes away from East London. West Ham’s defensive record from set plays is equally concerning. They’ve conceded eight goals from them in 2025/26 already, accounting for half of all the goals they've shipped.

Given that Brentford are the masters of the set piece, it seems like they could be West Ham’s undoing on Monday evening. That’s why there is value in backing Brentford to win in the Draw No Bet market, which offers a refund if the match ends in a draw.

West Ham vs Brentford Bet 1: Tie @ +230 with BetMGM

Both sides struggling in attack

So far this season, the Hammers are scoring less than one goal per game on average. Brentford have scored nine goals across seven games, but only three of those have come away from the Getech Community Stadium.

Nuno Espirito Santo's priority is clear. He needs to improve the Hammers’ backline to make them harder to beat. It would give the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, and Lucas Paqueta a chance to win matches with individual moments.

The hosts are expected to play a tight game against the Bees, even though their fans expect them to win. Six of their last eight meetings have also featured two or fewer goals scored.

West Ham vs Brentford Bet 2: Under 2.5 Goals @120 with BetMGM

Bowen to lead the line

Although Brentford are expected to win, the hosts will likely have their moments on Monday night. Jarrod Bowen is the player who will most likely lead the line for West Ham.

The England international currently has an average of 2.3 shots on target per game (SpG) in home games. This is comfortably the highest figure throughout the Hammer’s squad. Bizarrely, Tomas Soucek ranks second-highest in the West Ham squad with a 1.5 SpG.

The betting markets indicate that Bowen has only a 38.17% chance of hitting the target twice on Monday night. However, he has a 100% strike rate across home games this season. That’s why this is the value play from our trio of West Ham vs Brentford predictions.

West Ham vs Brentford Bet 3: Jarrod Bowen 2+ Shots on Target @ +175 BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

West Ham United host Brentford on Monday night in a crucial London derby in the Premier League.

The Hammers have managed to clinch just one point from their last four Premier League games. Nuno Espirito Santo’s arrival as Graham Potter’s replacement doesn’t appear to have had an immediate effect. United are currently second-to-bottom in the table after five defeats in seven games. On top of that, they have the worst defensive record in the league.

Recent head-to-head stats don’t favour West Ham in this fixture. They’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five meetings. Brentford have also scored first in four of their last five games.

The Bees have shown some improvement lately, as they have secured four points from their last four games. This includes a 3-1 home win over Manchester United last month. Despite their solid home form, they have lost all three of their away games this season.

They were comfortably beaten at Fulham in September and have also suffered away defeats to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in August.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Brentford

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen; Diouf, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Fernandes, Magassa, Summerville, Bowen, Paqueta, Fullkrug

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Hickey, Collins, van den Berg, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Ouattara, Thiago