USA W vs Portugal W Predictions: Routine win for USWNT

After a three-and-a-half month lay-off, the USWNT aim to extend their five-game unbeaten streak against the Portuguese in Pennsylvania.

Best Predictions for USA W vs Portugal W

USA W -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -110 with bet365

Both Teams to Score (No) @ -166 with bet365

2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) @ +200 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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A win for the hosts by at least a three-goal margin

The USWNT created an xG of 3.17 in their 2023 Women’s World Cup clash with the Portuguese that ended goalless. The squad will be hellbent on getting their revenge in this friendly.

The USA have won their last five games by at least three-goal margins, and that could be the case again on Thursday night.

The USA W front line is full of firepower. Catarina Macario has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances. Meanwhile, hot prospect Ally Sentnor, has scored four times in her first 12 caps for the USWNT.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 1: USA W -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -110 with bet365

Another clean sheet likely for the USWNT

The Americans have kept a clean sheet in their last five meetings against the Portuguese. Given their impressive defensive record of late, conceding just two goals in seven games, this looks like a pretty safe bet here.

Admittedly, this starting XI is unlikely to be Emma Hayes’ strongest lineup for the USWNT. However, they should still have plenty in the tank to keep the visiting side at arm’s length for the full 90 minutes.

Portugal could only muster 0.29 xG in a backs-to-the-wall rearguard action in their last game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 2: Both Teams to Score (No) @ -166 with bet365

Portugal to offer stubborn resistance in the first half

Although Portugal’s recent results don’t paint a pretty picture, they clearly have a history of frustrating the American side. They will travel to Subaru Park and likely adopt a 5-4-1 formation, defending in a low block and making it very difficult for the US to break them down.

The value bet from our trio of USA W vs Portugal W predictions is backing the second half to feature more goals than the first.

Although the USWNT may open the scoring in the first period, we expect them to find more holes in the second 45 as the Portuguese players tire both physically and mentally.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 3: 2nd Half (Half With Most Goals) @ +200 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – USA W 3-0 Portugal W

Goalscorers prediction – USA W: Thompson, Heaps, Macario – Portugal W: None

The USWNT come into this game in red-hot form despite the lengthy lay-off. In their last five games, Emma Hayes’ side have won their last five games without conceding, scoring 18 goals in the process.

They prepare to face a Portugal side that managed to cling on for a goalless draw with the Americans at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Notably, only one goal has featured in their last two games. The USWNT won a 1-0 friendly in June 2021 prior to their World Cup meeting.

The Portuguese have lost six of their last seven games. Their results against nations in a similar ballpark to the USA don’t look encouraging. They lost 5-0 to Spain in July and were thrashed 6-0 by England in the Women’s Nations League in May.

Probable lineups for USA W vs Portugal W

USA W expected lineup: Tullis-Joyce, Sonnett, Fox, Patterson, McKeown, Coffey, Lavelle, Heaps, Sentnor, Macario, Thompson

Portugal W expected lineup: Borges, Jacinto, Gomes, Seica, Costa, Amado, F. Pinto, D. Silva, T. Pinto, J. Silva