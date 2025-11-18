USA vs Uruguay Predictions: La Celeste to cause problems in Florida

We expect goals at both ends at Raymond James Stadium, but these two could cancel each other out in a tightly-fought affair.

Best Predictions for USA vs Uruguay

USA and Uruguay to tie @ +200

Both teams to score @ -110

A goal in both halves @ +100

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites

Tough to separate the two teams

Clashes between the USA and Uruguay are notoriously close affairs. It’s been like that every time they’ve met since their first encounter in 1986. All eight of their games have resulted in either a draw or a one-goal win. The latter happened when they met in the Copa America last year, when La Celeste secured a 1-0 victory.

There are big injury absentees for both sides, so neither will be at full strength. The United States will be without Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Malik Tillman and Antonee Robinson. Meanwhile, Uruguay’s list includes Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and others.

Mauricio Pochettino has seen some big improvements from his side since their 2-0 defeat to South Korea in September. However, they can still be vulnerable. Marcelo Bielsa will find weaknesses to exploit, but he is aware his team aren’t exactly watertight. The visitors don’t often lose under the Argentine, and this one could be too close to call.

USA vs Uruguay Prediction 1: USA and Uruguay to tie @ +200

Action at both ends

The USMNT may not have had perfect results in 2025, but they have scored plenty of goals. They’ve failed to score in only three of their 17 matches this year and have scored 2+ nine times. That’s an element of their game Pochettino will be pleased with.

Something he’ll not be so pleased about, however, is the fact that they’ve only kept four clean sheets. Bielsa will see that as a big opportunity, especially with their opponents’ various absentees. The Uruguayans couldn’t find a way past Mexico a few days ago, but they will be confident against the leaky States.

Both teams have scored in 11 of the USA’s 17 matches this year, so there’s certainly a trend. While it’s happened just once with Uruguay, the hosts will be encouraged by the fact both Uzbekistan and Paraguay managed to breach Los Charrúas’ backline.

USA vs Uruguay Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -110

Contrasting styles point to a split match

The United States have started their games well lately, scoring first-half goals in three of their last four matches. It took Giovanni Reyna just four minutes to open the scoring against the Paraguayans a few days ago. Also, the bulk of their goals were scored in the opening stanza during the Gold Cup. Back on home soil, they’ll be eager to make another fast start this week.

For Uruguay, it’s quite the opposite. Six of their eight goals in 2025 have been scored after the break. If you factor in goals conceded, only three of 11 have come in the opening 45. They’re a team that tend to finish strongly.

The home side may well take control before the interval, only to fade after the break. Ultimately, a draw seems to be the most likely outcome in Tampa.

USA vs Uruguay Prediction 3: A goal in both halves @ +100

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - USA 1-1 Uruguay

Goalscorers prediction - USA: Folarin Balogun - Uruguay: Giorgian de Arrascaeta

A big year awaits the United States as they prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup, and they hope to enter the tournament in strong form. The last few months have been pretty strong since losing to Mexico in the Gold Cup final, and they’re currently unbeaten in four. Their 2-1 win over Paraguay over the weekend saw them win back-to-back games for the first time since June.

Uruguay, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold over the course of 2025. They haven’t lost often, only tasting defeat to Argentina and Paraguay. However, they have drawn three of nine and failed to score five times. The 0-0 draw with Mexico at the weekend was the latest sign of frustration. Marcelo Bielsa hopes for improvement ahead of the summer’s showpiece.

Probable lineups for USA vs Uruguay

USA expected lineup: Freese, M. Robinson, Ream, Trusty, Dest, Morris, Tessmann, Arfsten, Aaronson, Balogun, Reyna

Uruguay expected lineup: Mele, Varela, Gimenez, Araujo, Piquerez, Bentancur, Ugarte, De Arrascaeta, Torres, Aguirre, Pellistri