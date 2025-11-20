This bet against misfiring PSG has landed in 5/6 Ligue 1 matches

Luis Enrique’s team enjoyed a stunning 2024/25 season. However, they have not been as impressive this term in their domestic matches.

PSG Betting Markets Odds Le Havre +2 Handicap vs PSG +135 Monaco +1 Handicap vs PSG -115

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Injuries contributing to sub-par Ligue 1 displays

PSG have won the last four Ligue 1 titles. As the reigning European champions, there was always a risk they might lose focus in their early domestic matches this term. A trip to the Club World Cup in the summer also contributed to a number of stars making a late return to action.

Those factors had an impact on Les Parisiens as they only recorded 1-0 victories in their opening two league fixtures. However, three months on, and they still haven’t hit top form.

PSG have only won four of their opening 12 Ligue 1 games by margins of more than one goal. That trend has been evident both home and away. Notably, 2-0 triumphs over Lens and Auxerre remain their most convincing league wins at the Parc des Princes.

The French champions have an xG difference per 90 minutes of just +0.74 in Ligue 1 this term. That’s only the 10th best record of clubs in Europe’s big five leagues.

Injuries to a number of key players continue to hamper them. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele has only clocked up 282 minutes in Ligue 1. His return isn’t far off, but he won’t be back for this weekend’s game against Le Havre.

Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes and Achraf Hakimi are also currently sidelined. The trio are not expected back until December at the earliest. It’s possible none of those players will be in action in Ligue 1 again this year.

PSG’s final domestic game this calendar year is on December 13 against Metz. They can then enjoy a winter break before the derby against Paris FC in early January.

Will PSG dominate their upcoming league games?

There are still four more league encounters for PSG to negotiate before the break. Despite many injury problems, they still hold a two-point advantage on Marseille in second.

Given the clear superiority over their domestic rivals, Enrique is unlikely to take risks in terms of rushing star players back. That may create further betting opportunities in PSG’s upcoming league matches.

So far, they have been one of the most unprofitable teams in Europe in the handicap market. PSG have only won by more than two goals on two occasions in Ligue 1 when backed. Backing Lille, Strasbourg and Lorient with a one-goal advantage has been profitable since the start of October.

With four of their most important players out, PSG could again be vulnerable this weekend. They take on a Le Havre side that have only conceded once in their last four matches.

Didier Digard’s team have only lost one of their last eight matches in Ligue 1. That record suggests they can at least make life difficult for the leaders. Backing Le Havre with a two-goal positive handicap could be the smart bet.

PSG face a tough trip to Monaco the following weekend. Dembele is the only one of their injured stars who stands any chance of featuring. That match also comes less than 72 hours on from a Champions League clash with Tottenham.

Therefore, it’s another domestic game where there is clear potential for PSG to slip up. You can back Monaco with a +1 goal handicap, which carries an implied probability of 53.3%. This makes Monaco an appealing option in the handicap market.