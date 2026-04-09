Five underdogs to back across Europe this weekend

Whether it’s outright victories, or simply scoring against the odds, we’ve picked out five interesting games from across Europe’s big leagues.

Underdogs to back this weekend Odds Sunderland to beat Burnley +250 Mallorca to beat Celta Vigo +210 Juventus vs Parma - BTTS -220 PSG vs Angers - BTTS +125 Bayern vs Leipzig - BTTS -148

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

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Sunderland to beat Burnley

Sunderland have had the best opening day of anyone in the Premier League. Even though they’ve had a great summer on the transfer front, they weren’t expected to dominate West Ham United 3-0 in their first game. Playing away from home will be different, but they appear to be in good shape.

Burnley will consider this a big opportunity after their heavy defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, but might not have enough. They struggled at Spurs, and if the Black Cats play well, they could struggle again. The confidence of Regis Le Bris’ side will be very high, and they’ll aim for three more points.

Mallorca to beat Celta Vigo

Mallorca and Celta Vigo started their La Liga campaign badly last weekend. The former are at the bottom of the table, having lost 3-0 to Barcelona, while the latter were beaten 2-0 at home by Getafe. They were, however, both top 10 finishers in 2024/25 and are expected to bounce back.

With home advantage, the Mallorcans could have a better chance here, despite being the underdogs. They fought hard against Barca, similarly to other teams. Jagoba Arrasate could surprise Celta with a home win, and it wouldn’t be a major shock, so there’s value there.

Juventus vs Parma - BTTS

Juve are clearly the favourites for this tie. If Parma can avoid defeat at Allianz Stadium, it’ll be a big achievement for them, especially on Matchday 1. However, one thing they can definitely do is score goals.

No team in Serie A had more games where both teams scored last season, with 25 of their 38 matches, which is 66%. Both teams have found the net in two of their last three meetings with La Vecchia Signora, and Parma scored in all of them. This clash last season in Turin ended in a 2-2 draw, with a total of four goals. The same outcome is likely this weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers - BTTS

Even though they dominated Ligue 1 last season, PSG haven’t kept many clean sheets. No team in the entire Ligue 1 was involved in more BTTS games in 2024/25, with it happening in 79% of their 34 matches. Angers scored twice against them, as well.

So, while Luis Enrique’s side are heavy favourites here, especially at home, the visitors will see an opportunity to cause problems. The Parisiens are undoubtedly stronger and could win by a lot. However, there are concerns over their defence and Lucas Chevalier. Le SCO failed to find the net very often last season, but Estéban Lepaul will be aiming for another against the French champions in Paris.

Bayern Munich vs Leipzig - BTTS

Bayern at home in the Bundesliga are one of the strongest favourites in football. Even against an RB Leipzig that finished seventh last season, the bookies expect a comfortable home win. Die Bayern can be scored against, though, as Leipzig know very well.

A total of 12 goals were scored in the two games between these two last season, and both teams scored in their last four meetings. Both teams did not score in only one of their last 10 clashes. There could be fireworks at the Allianz Arena.