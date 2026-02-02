Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS Super Bowl 2026: Get $75 for the Patriots vs Seahawks

The clash between the Patriots and Seahawks on February 8th, 6:30 PM ET, isn’t just another Super Bowl—it’s the kind of game that feels like destiny. Two powerhouse teams, each with their own flavor: the Patriots’ calculated precision meets the Seahawks’ fearless energy.

Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Underdog Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/2/2026

The Underdog promo code GOALBONUS is available to new US users who want to build lineups on the Seahawks vs Patriots clash in the championship game. Up for grabs is $75 in fantasy bonus entries.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

Claiming your Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Claiming the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS is quick and beginner-friendly. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit Underdog’s promo page today and click Sign Up Enter the promo code GOALBONUS during registration Deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method Make a qualifying entry of $5 or more in Underdog’s Picks Receive $75 in fantasy bonus entries Use your bonus for your Super Bowl LX picks or any other contest.

Super Bowl Play with Underdog Promo Code

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 6:30 PM ET

The Seahawks vs Patriots matchup takes place on Feb 8th at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM ET. This championship game features two historic franchises meeting on the sport’s biggest stage.

Below are the main options available on Underdog:

Sam Darnold Touchdown Passes - 1.5 ( More/Less)

Drake Maye Completions - 19.5 (More/Less)

Sam Darnold Longest Completions - 35.5 Yards (More/Less)

Drake Maye rushing yards - 39.5 (More/ Less)

These picks give players multiple ways to approach the NFL Championship game, whether backing a team outright or targeting player performances.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Play – Seahawks vs Patriots

Several angles stand out on Underdog ahead of this Seahawks vs Patriots battle. Below are three picks worth considering.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Over Receiving Yards

Experts project Smith-Njigba to see heavy volume because New England’s run defense could force Seattle into more passing situations, and models project his game yardage well above the offered lines. Taking him over on receiving yards (lines around 94.5) combines volume and efficiency in this big matchup

Hunter Henry – Over Receiving Yards

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry is a safety blanket in the passing game, especially against a Seattle defense that can struggle to cover tight ends. His receiving yards total (around 36.5 to 38.5) projects well as an over if Maye targets him often in short-to-medium zones.

Stefon Diggs – Over Receptions

Diggs is the top receiving option for the Patriots and sees consistent volume, including in pressure situations, making an over on receptions a play that leverages his role as Maye’s most reliable target.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fades

Sam Darnold Over 228.5 Passing Yards

After a big performance in the NFC Championship, Darnold’s passing yard total may look tempting, but facing a disciplined Patriots secondary could hold his numbers down. That makes this yardage line potentially too generous and one to avoid backing.

More info on Underdog Promo Code