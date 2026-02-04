Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 for the Patriots vs Seahawks Super Bowl

The Patriots and Seahawks will collide on February 8th at 6:30 PM ET in a Super Bowl that feels destined for greatness.

Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Underdog Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/4/2026

Take advantage of Underdog’s Super Bowl promo code GOALBONUS and unlock $75 in fantasy bonus entries to craft lineups for the Seahawks vs. Patriots championship showdown.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

Claiming your Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Claiming the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS is quick and beginner-friendly. Follow these steps to get started ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl action:

Head to Underdog’s promo page and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code GOALBONUS during registration. Deposit a minimum of $5 using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying entry of $5 or more in Underdog’s Picks. Unlock $75 in fantasy bonus entries, automatically added to your account. Use your bonus to build lineups for Super Bowl LX or any other contest.

Super Bowl Fantasy Play with Underdog Promo Code

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 6:30 PM ET

On February 8th at 6:30 PM ET, Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will host the Seahawks–Patriots showdown. This Super Bowl championship brings together two storied franchises, set to clash on football’s grandest stage.

Below are the main options available on Underdog:

Sam Darnold Touchdown Passes - 1.5 ( More/Less)

Drake Maye Completions - 18.5 (More/Less)

Sam Darnold Longest Completions - 35.5 Yards (More/Less)

Drake Maye rushing yards - 40.5 (More/ Less)

These selections provide fans with diverse strategies for engaging in the NFL Championship—whether it’s supporting a team for the outright win or zeroing in on standout individual performances.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fantasy Play – Seahawks vs Patriots

Ahead of the Seahawks vs. Patriots showdown, Underdog offers several intriguing angles. Here are three picks that deserve a closer look.

Sam Darnold – More 228.5 Passing Yards

This one makes sense if game script cooperates. Darnold has been far more comfortable pushing the ball when he’s not asked to play ultra-conservative, and 228.5 is a very reachable number in any matchup where his team trails or faces a weak secondary. If the protection holds up even moderately, this is a volume bet more than an efficiency one.

Drake Maye – More Passing Yards 220.5

The appeal here is usage, not polish. When Maye starts or plays extended snaps, the leash is usually long — designed rollouts, quick throws, and plenty of attempts, even if mistakes happen. Overs on young QBs often cash simply because teams let them throw through growing pains.

Rhamondre Stevenson – More Receptions 2.5

This is the safest look of the three. Stevenson is a check-down magnet, especially when the offense struggles to sustain drives or faces pressure up front. Any negative or neutral game script boosts his target floor, and he doesn’t need big yardage to get home.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fades

Fade Jaxon Smith-Njigba Receiving Yards Overs

Line: 93.5 yds – widely backed among Seattle pass-catching props.

Why fade it: Patriots scheme and bracket coverage could limit his targets, and game script may cause more rushing or checkdowns.

More info on Underdog Promo Code