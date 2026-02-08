Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 for the Patriots vs Seahawks SB LX

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots collide in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, delivering a showdown packed with history, skill, and high-stakes strategy. Fans can elevate the excitement by using Underdog’s GOALBONUS promo code to get $75, allowing for more action on player props and fantasy-style markets.

Underdog Super Bowl Promo Code

Underdog Sportsbook Promo Code Verified: 2/8/2026

Enter Underdog’s Super Bowl promo code GOALBONUS to claim $75 in fantasy bonus entries—ideal for building your Seahawks vs. Patriots lineups to get more out of the big game.

Claim the Underdog promo code to get bonuses.

Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonuses.

Check out our expert’s view on the best DFS sites in the US

How to Grab Your Underdog Super Bowl Bonus – GOALBONUS

Getting started with Underdog’s GOALBONUS for Super Bowl LX is fast and easy. Follow these steps:

Head to Underdog’s promo page and hit Sign Up to start your registration. Enter GOALBONUS during sign-up to secure your bonus. Deposit at least $5 using any supported payment method. Submit a fantasy entry of $5 or more in Underdog’s Picks to trigger the bonus. Enjoy $75 in fantasy bonus entries, automatically added to your account. Use your bonus to create lineups for the Seahawks vs. Patriots Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl Fantasy Play with Underdog Promo Code

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, Feb. 8, 6:30 PM ET

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara will host the highly anticipated Seahawks–Patriots showdown in Super Bowl LX. This championship brings together two storied franchises, set to clash on football’s grandest stage.

Below are the main options available on Underdog:

Sam Darnold Touchdown Passes - 1.5 ( More/Less)

Drake Maye Completions - 18.5 (More/Less)

Sam Darnold Longest Completions - 35.5 Yards (More/Less)

Drake Maye rushing yards - 40.5 (More/ Less).

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fantasy Play – Seahawks vs Patriots

Jaxon Smith‑Njigba — More 6.5 Receptions

Smith‑Njigba has been Seattle’s offensive centerpiece all season, leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards. He’s Sam Darnold’s go‑to target on early downs and third down, and Underdog has set a modest reception lines that reflect his high volume — making 6.5+ catches a high‑floor player prop for fantasy lineups.

Sam Darnold — Over 229.5 Passing Yards

With New England’s top‑tier run defense likely to force Seattle into more passing situations, Darnold could see plenty of volume through the air. He’s thrown for 4,048 yards this season and has shown big‑game passing upside, making this yardage prop a solid medium‑odds fantasy play that balances risk and reward.

Hunter Henry to Score a Touchdown

The Patriots’ tight end is a reliable red-zone target, but predicting him to score a touchdown in a single high-stakes game is a longshot. If Henry finds the end zone, this prop delivers a huge fantasy payoff for DFS lineups seeking upside.

Expert Underdog Super Bowl Fades

Fade Sam Darnold – QB Over 3.5 Passing TDs

While Darnold is Seattle’s QB and capable in the red zone, the Patriots’ disciplined defense makes throwing 3+ touchdowns a risky expectation. Fading this prop is smart for DFS players looking to avoid overestimating passing TDs in a tight, high-stakes championship game.

More info on Underdog Promo Code