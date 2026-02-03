Underdog Promo Code GOALBONUS: Get $75 in Fantasy Bonus Entries for Knicks vs Wizards, & NHL

Elevate your fantasy sports game today! Enter the Underdog promo code GOALBONUS to claim $75 in bonus entries, giving you more to power your NHL and NBA lineups.

The sports schedule on February 3 is packed with excitement: the NBA showcases the New York Knicks facing the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET, followed by the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 PM ET. Earlier in the day, the English Carabao Cup delivers a high‑stakes showdown as Arsenal battles Chelsea at 3:00 PM ET, making it a full day of basketball, hockey, and soccer action.

NHL—Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Feb 3, 7:30 PM ET

Tage Thompson is a strong over 0.5 points target given his role as Buffalo’s top scorer and consistent production this season. Nikita Kucherov makes a compelling prop for over 0.5 assists thanks to his elite playmaking and high assist totals for Tampa Bay.

Jake Guentzel also presents value on the over 0.5 assists market, having posted multiple helpers in recent matchups. For shots props, Brandon Hagel’s aggressive offensive deployment suggests over 2.5 shots could be attainable on the power play and even strength. Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres in assists, so expect him to create scoring opportunities.

NBA—New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards, Feb 3, 7:00 PM ET

Jalen Brunson looks like a strong prop candidate to go over his points total, given he’s averaging over 27 PPG and the Wizards are one of the league’s weaker defenses. With Karl‑Anthony Towns’ role as a double‑double threat for the Knicks, over his rebounds or points+rebounds+assists is another angle worth exploring.

OG Anunoby’s recent scoring surge (25 points vs Lakers) supports backing him for over his points or combined stat lines if he gets starter minutes.

On the Wizards side, Alex Sarr’s scoring and rebounding make him a viable over for points+rebounds as he leads Washington’s offense. Finally, Kyshawn George’s usage and three‑point shooting volume suggest over his made threes could hit, especially if the Knicks’ game stays competitive and stretches the floor.

